'Biggest mistake of my life': Manoj Muntashir revisits 'Adipurush'

Initially, Muntashir was dismissive of the public's negative reaction to Adipurush. He said, "In the beginning, I was a bit dismissive. It took me two days to understand."

"Adipurush was the biggest mistake of my life, and to defend that film was an even bigger mistake."

"Whatever happened around the film, I'm very ashamed about it, and I beg the forgiveness of this country for all that had happened."