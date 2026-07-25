'Biggest mistake of my life': Manoj Muntashir revisits 'Adipurush'
What's the story
Three years after the release of Adipurush, writer Manoj Muntashir has expressed regret over his involvement in the controversial film. Speaking on Times Group Editor-in-Chief Navika Kumar's podcast Baatein Dil Se, he admitted that it was "the biggest mistake of my life." He also revealed that he should have listened to his wife Neelam Muntashir's advice against defending the film.
Wife's warning
Neelam had warned me, says Muntashir
Muntashir revealed that Neelam had warned him against representing Adipurush.
He recalled, "When I was asked to speak for the film, Neelam said, 'You will not be the face of the film.' I had only written the songs and dialogues but was not the one who decided how they were used."
"I didn't listen to Neelam."
Dismissive attitude
Muntashir recalls first reaction to negative reviews
Initially, Muntashir was dismissive of the public's negative reaction to Adipurush. He said, "In the beginning, I was a bit dismissive. It took me two days to understand."
"Adipurush was the biggest mistake of my life, and to defend that film was an even bigger mistake."
"Whatever happened around the film, I'm very ashamed about it, and I beg the forgiveness of this country for all that had happened."
Disappointment
'I am ashamed that I wrote them'
Muntashir expressed disappointment over the portrayal of Lord Rama in Adipurush. He said he was not able to give Lord Rama his due in the film.
"Now when I look back, I am ashamed that I wrote them. I don't know on which trip I wrote them."
The film, directed by Om Raut and starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Kriti Sanon, Sunny Singh, and Devdutta Nage, was released on June 16, 2023.