'Adipurush' was a failed attempt, admits writer Manoj Muntashir
What's the story
Lyricist and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir has called Adipurush a "failed attempt." Speaking to the media, he said, "There should be no shame in admitting that Adipurush couldn't meet expectations. The people associated with the film worked very hard, but it was a failed attempt." He added he was proud of the film's music.
Film comparison
Muntashir praises 'Ramayana' actor Yash
Muntashir also spoke about the upcoming film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.
He said, "It is better not to compare Ramayana with Adipurush." "I hope the music of Ramayana matches that of Adipurush and goes beyond it."
He also praised actor Yash, who plays Ravana in Ramayana. "Yash is a very good actor... I have a lot of good wishes for Ramayana," he said.
Controversy
'Adipurush biggest mistake of my life'
Earlier, in an interview with Times Now, Muntashir had admitted that Adipurush was the "biggest mistake" of his life. He also confessed to writing "extremely crass" dialogues for the film.
"When I look back today, I feel deeply ashamed. I don't know why I wrote them. What was I even thinking?" he said.
To recall, several dialogues from the movie based on the Hindu epic Ramayana invited backlash for Muntashir and have become meme material now.
Film overview
Meanwhile, on 'Adipurush' and 'Ramayana'
Adipurush, directed by Om Raut, starred Prabhas as Rama, Kriti Sanon as Sita, and Saif Ali Khan as Ravana. The film was made on a massive budget of ₹550 crore but failed to break even due to negative word of mouth.
Meanwhile, Tiwari's Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Rama and Sai Pallavi as Sita. It will be released in two parts on Diwali 2026 and Diwali 2027.