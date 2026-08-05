'Adipurush' was a failed attempt, admits writer Manoj Muntashir

Muntashir also spoke about the upcoming film Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

He said, "It is better not to compare Ramayana with Adipurush." "I hope the music of Ramayana matches that of Adipurush and goes beyond it."

He also praised actor Yash, who plays Ravana in Ramayana. "Yash is a very good actor... I have a lot of good wishes for Ramayana," he said.