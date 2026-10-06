'BB20': Rhiti Tiwari reveals Manoj Tiwari's reaction amid her elimination
What's the story
Rhiti Tiwari, the daughter of actor-politician Manoj Tiwari, was recently evicted from Bigg Boss 20. Her eviction came after host Salman Khan criticized her for her behavior during a captaincy task that took a sour turn. In a recent media interaction, Tiwari revealed a supportive message from her father.
Parental concern
'I lacked a little understanding at the time'
Viral Bhayani posted a video of Tiwari, saying, "My parents must definitely have been watching the show nervously, wondering what this girl was going to do next."
"I lacked a little understanding at the time. I let my emotions take over and ended up doing things I shouldn't have."
"In anger and aggression, I said and did many things that I would never want to do and will never repeat."
Father's message
Tiwari hasn't spoken to her father since getting evicted
Tiwari revealed, "As for after I came out, I haven't spoken to my father much. He is also busy with things at the moment."
However, he still managed to send her a supportive message.
She said, "He messaged me saying, 'Whatever it is, beta, I am proud of you.'"
Show controversy
What happened during the week of Tiwari's eviction?
In the third week of Bigg Boss 20, Tiwari publicly declared her dislike for fellow contestant Qazi Touqeer.
She hurled abuses at him during a diss battle task and accused him of physically charging at her.
Despite expecting support from Khan, he instead criticized her language and rude behavior toward Uditi Singh and Touqeer.
A few days later, she was evicted from the show during a captaincy task.