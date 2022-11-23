Entertainment

Actor-MP Manoj Tiwari to welcome his next child at 51

Actor-MP Manoj Tiwari to welcome his next child at 51

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Nov 23, 2022, 07:15 pm 2 min read

Manoj Tiwari and Surabhi Tiwari already have a daughter

Bhojpuri actor and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari announced on social media that he is set to become a father again. The actor-politician and his wife Surabhi Tiwari are set to become parents of two soon. Sharing a video of his wife's baby shower, Tiwari wrote a touching note on Instagram. His followers took to the comments section and congratulated the couple.

Tiwaris' close family and friends attended the ceremony

He wrote the caption in Hindi, which translates to "Some happiness cannot be expressed in words. One has to feel it." The video reveals that the baby shower was an elaborate one with the couple's close family and friends in attendance. The clip shows them welcoming the guests to the event as they congratulated the couple on the new member's arrival.

Couple's daughter Saanvika was also present with them

While Surabhi was seen in an elegant and regal lehenga, Tiwari was seen in a beige sherwani. The video also showed them posing for photos and videos along with their daughter Saanvika. Surabhi can be seen flaunting her baby bump in the video. As soon as the video was posted online, fans showered the couple with congratulatory messages in the comments section.

A look back at their relationship

Surabhi is the politician's second wife. They welcomed their daughter in 2020. Tiwari has another daughter named Rhiti with his first wife Rani Tiwari, whom he married in 1999. In 2012, Tiwari and Rani parted ways after 11 years of marriage. Last seen in the Bhojpuri film Devra Bhail Deewana in 2014, the 51-year-old actor also participated in Bigg Boss in 2010.

Tiwari recently made headlines for speaking against Satyendar Jain

While he is not that active on the acting front, Tiwari's political career has been quite busy. Recently, he was in the limelight for his stance against the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Satyendar Jain. Earlier this week, Tiwari made the headlines when he demanded an investigation against Jain for having people meet him in his prison cell.