'It erodes trust': Manushi supports NEET-UG paper leak protests
What's the story
Actor and former Miss World Manushi Chhillar has spoken out in support of the ongoing protests against the recent NEET-UG 2026 paper leak. She revealed that she had to take the entrance exam twice in 2015 due to a similar situation. Speaking to HT City, she recalled the stress and uncertainty of having to retake an exam after years of preparation. About paper leaks, she said, "It erodes trust."
Exam pressure
'You prepare for years believing that the exam day is...'
Chhillar said, "I remember the uncertainty more than anything else."
"You prepare for years believing that the exam day is the finish line, and then suddenly you're told that it isn't."
"It's not just about writing another paper. It's about reliving months of anxiety, postponing plans, and staying mentally prepared all over again."
She stressed that a student's decision to take competitive exams is a huge sacrifice for them and their families.
Personal experience
Chhillar explains why NEET is important for many students
Chhillar shared her own experience with competitive exams, saying she took the JEE Mains in April after her board exams and NEET (then called AIPMT) in May.
She chose not to appear for JEE Advanced as she was clear about pursuing medicine.
"While we still had the privilege to choose between these few fields, most students don't. NEET represents a platform for most to better their lives."
Exam retake
'There is a need of reform'
Chhillar took the exam again 45 days later and scored well.
However, she added that "another attempt comes with emotional, financial, and psychological costs that deserve to be acknowledged."
"There is a need of reform and we have to go back to what education means to a society."
Generational responsibility
'Speaking up for fairness is about protecting trust'
Chhillar also expressed her support for the younger generation's demand for better education.
She said, "Every generation has a responsibility to ask for better systems than the ones they inherited."
"Speaking up for fairness is about protecting trust in institutions."
"I don't think it's productive to compare generations or ask whether it should have happened sooner. What's important is that conversations are happening now."
Paper leak consequences
'For many families, preparing for competitive exams...'
Chhillar stressed that a paper leak is not just an administrative error, but it impacts many hours of hard work.
"For many families, preparing for competitive exams involves significant financial sacrifices, years of disciplined study, and immense emotional investment," she said.
"The real damage goes beyond one examination. It erodes trust."
"Students should walk into an exam hall believing that effort and merit alone will determine the outcome."