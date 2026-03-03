Marathi actor's SOS for son stranded in Kuwait
Marathi actor Vishakha Subhedar reached out on Instagram, asking Prime Minister Modi and Maharashtra leaders for help after her son Abhinay got stranded in Kuwait on his way to London.
"Please help me. My son Abhinay is stuck in Kuwait," she posted, tagging several officials.
Abhinay has been stuck for 4 days
Abhinay's flight to London had a layover in Kuwait, but due to ongoing regional tensions, flights were canceled.
He's now been stuck in Kuwait for four days, though the airline has provided accommodation.
Similar appeals from other actors
This isn't new—Bollywood actors like Esha Gupta and Sonal Chauhan have also reached out for government support when they were stuck abroad during similar crises.
Both eventually made it home safely after their appeals.