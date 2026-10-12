Anurag Kashyap's 'Gadi' to premiere at Dharamshala Film Festival

Rohan, a self-taught filmmaker from Sangli, Maharashtra, met Kashyap at a dubbing studio. Impressed by the visual effects Rohan had created on his own, Kashyap introduced him to Singh.

Speaking about the thriller, Rohan said, "It lives in silences, in what's left unsaid, and we wanted the audience to feel it rather than decode it."

"I got full support from Anurag and Ranjan sir from the very beginning. They never asked us to simplify it or make it easier."