Anurag Kashyap's 'Gadi' to premiere at Dharamshala Film Festival
What's the story
The Marathi psychological thriller Gadi, presented by filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, will premiere at the upcoming Dharamshala International Film Festival (DIFF), per The Hollywood Reporter India. The film is produced by Ranjan Singh, Kashyap, and Rajendra Pingal and marks the feature debut of writer-director Rohan Pingal. The project was shot mostly in black-and-white across Konkan and coastal Maharashtra.
Film's theme
What is the movie about?
Gadi delves into the themes of grief, free will, and human conditioning.
The story follows a grieving father in a small Konkan village who comes to terms with the fact that he has no free will.
The movie stars theater actor Raj Sane in the lead role, along with Kishore Kadam, Shirish Kulkarni, Shabnam Nad, and Hadelin De Ponteves.
Filmmaker's journey
Rohan's journey to making 'Gadi'
Rohan, a self-taught filmmaker from Sangli, Maharashtra, met Kashyap at a dubbing studio. Impressed by the visual effects Rohan had created on his own, Kashyap introduced him to Singh.
Speaking about the thriller, Rohan said, "It lives in silences, in what's left unsaid, and we wanted the audience to feel it rather than decode it."
"I got full support from Anurag and Ranjan sir from the very beginning. They never asked us to simplify it or make it easier."
Filmmaker's insight
When Rohan caught Kashyap's eye
Kashyap was impressed by Rohan's innovative approach to filmmaking. He said, "In Gadi, his fresh approach challenges the filmmaking norms, and that's why the film generates different kinds of response."
"I am happy for the film as it is premiering at Dharamshala and curious to see the reaction of the audience."
The music for Gadi has been composed by Ankush Boradkar.