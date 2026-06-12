Marcelo Benedetto pauses World Cup coverage for Shakira selfie

Shakira performs with Burna Boy

Shakira rocked the stage alongside Burna Boy, while opening matches saw Mexico beat South Africa and South Korea edge out Czechia.

Benedetto is no stranger to mixing work with star power. He once posed with Dua Lipa at the 2018 Champions League final.

Now his selfie with Shakira adds another memorable chapter to his career as the World Cup rolls on across Canada, Mexico, and the US.