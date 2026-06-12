Marcelo Benedetto pauses World Cup coverage for Shakira selfie
Entertainment
Argentine journalist Marcelo Benedetto paused his live World Cup coverage in Mexico City to snap a quick selfie with Shakira, who was there performing her new anthem < em>Dai Dai (Let's Go) at the opening ceremony on June 11, 2026.
The spontaneous moment was recorded on video, giving fans a fun behind-the-scenes look at the tournament kickoff.
Shakira performs with Burna Boy
Shakira rocked the stage alongside Burna Boy, while opening matches saw Mexico beat South Africa and South Korea edge out Czechia.
Benedetto is no stranger to mixing work with star power. He once posed with Dua Lipa at the 2018 Champions League final.
Now his selfie with Shakira adds another memorable chapter to his career as the World Cup rolls on across Canada, Mexico, and the US.