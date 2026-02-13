'Mardaani 3' director talks about working on 'Jab Tak Hai...'

Abhiraj Minawala, the director of Mardaani 3 , recently spoke to Bollywood Hungama about his long association with Yash Raj Films . He began his career as an assistant director on films like Rocket Singh, Band Baaja Baaraat, Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, and Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl. His journey also included working with the late Yash Chopra on his last film Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012).

Career highlight 'I expressed my desire to work...' Minawala described his time on Jab Tak Hai Jaan as a dream come true. He had just finished Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl when he expressed his desire to work on Chopra's film. "Working on Jab Tak Hai Jaan was a dream come true," he told the portal. "I expressed my desire to work on Jab Tak Hai Jaan. But Bharat (Rawail) told me that the team was locked."

Unique responsibility 'They were looking for one person who would...' Minawala revealed that he took on a unique role in Jab Tak Hai Jaan, handling costumes. "They were looking for one person who would handle the costumes," he said. "In most cases, it's done by the junior-most AD, and it's a responsibility which is usually given to a female." Despite knowing he could have taken on a higher position, he chose this path because of his passion for the project.

Once-in-a-lifetime experience 'I knew that I had to work on 'Jab Tak...' He added, "I could have done some other film where I would have had a higher position in the direction team!" "But I knew that I had to work on Jab Tak Hai Jaan, no matter what it took. It was the best decision I took in my life." "The experience on that set was at a whole new level, especially seeing how Yashji would brief the actors." "He wouldn't complicate things. He kept everything so nice, simple, and breezy."

