'Mardaani 3' review: Rani's crime-thriller is intense but predictable

After the incredible success of Mardaani and Mardaani 2, Rani Mukerji is back as SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3. Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, the film also features Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad, while Jisshu Sengupta appears in a cameo. Gritty, well-performed, and hard-hitting, Mardaani 3 stays true to its narrative sentiment, but the bloated storyline bogs the film down.

Plot Shivani faces off against a beggar mafia leader The fearless, determined Shivani is tasked with hunting down a dangerous beggar mafia leader, Amma (Prasad). Amma has abducted hundreds of girls, and her most recent victim is Ruhani, a civil servant's daughter. The stakes are higher, the pressure is suffocating, and Amma is always two steps ahead of Shivani. Can Shivani rescue everyone in time, or will she be defeated?

#1 Familiar style of storytelling draws you in Mardaani 3 follows the same beats as the previous movies and yet manages to keep you effortlessly engaged. The first half is devoid of fluff or unnecessary scenes, and it takes Minawala only a few minutes to establish Amma's palpable terror. Each scene flows seamlessly into the next, and we quickly settle into this familiar world where demons hide in plain sight.

#2 Prasad as the film's central antagonist While the villains in the previous parts were men, the franchise makes the interesting choice to flip that dynamic this time. Women are often enablers of patriarchy, and the film understands it all too well. Prasad delivers a convincing, chilling performance and doesn't miss a beat, though she falls short of Vishal Jethwa's remarkably menacing turn in Mardaani 2.

#3 Can Bollywood give us more female heroes? At a time when we only see the male leads from the '90s drive big-budget actioners, it's extremely refreshing to see a female lead get her own franchise. Mukerji remains deeply committed to her role, and watching her take down child-trafficking rings never feels tedious. Perhaps she will pave the way for more female actors to front similar movies.

#4 The flaws hit you after the intermission After an explosive, tremendously gripping first half, Mardaani 3 begins to lose steam. The story, operating on an expansive scale, becomes convoluted and muddled as Minawala tries to cram too many ideas into a limited runtime. Predictable twists, clunky dialogue, and plot holes mar the movie, and Mardaani 3 doesn't know where to draw the line.

#5 More on its weaknesses Shivani's niece, Meera, played by Avneet Kaur in the previous parts, is never mentioned, and the makers seem to have forgotten the character completely. Speaking of supporting actors, Bodiwala (Shaitaan), is relegated to the sidelines, and her character, Constable Fatima, is frustratingly formulaic. Moreover, the convenient narrative turns, and Shivani's one too many epiphanies while chasing leads, are also extremely difficult to digest.