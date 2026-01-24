'Mardaani 3' lands in theaters January 30, 2026

'Mardaani 3' is getting a full-on theatrical release, so you'll need to catch it on the big screen for now.

What else to know?

The film introduces Amma as the new villain and features Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad in key roles.

Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, it's been rated UA 16+ and runs just over two hours—making it the longest Mardaani yet.