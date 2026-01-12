'Mardaani 3' trailer: Rani Mukerji returns to fight menacing trafficker

The much-awaited trailer for Mardaani 3, the latest installment in the popular film franchise starring Rani Mukerji , was released on Monday. The new film sees Mukerji reprising her role as the fearless and uncompromising cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. This time, she is with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and is investigating a case of missing girls.

Plot revelation Mukerji uncovers human trafficking racket in 'Mardaani 3' As Roy digs deeper into the case, she discovers a massive human trafficking racket run by an elderly woman known as Amma (Mallika Prasad). The trailer reveals that Amma has been buying girls from across the country for ₹10L each and injecting them with a substance that puts them to sleep. This is linked to a larger beggar mafia. However, with Amma looking for girls in a specific age group, Roy suspects something even more sinister is at play.

Character development 'Mardaani 3' trailer showcases Mukerji's relentless pursuit of justice In one of the disturbing moments, a rescued girl is shown coughing up blood at a hospital, underscoring the brutality of the crime. While confronting Amma, Roy declares, "I am a cop who won't take cuts from people like you but will cut you." The subsequent scenes show her racing against time to save several girls trapped in the horrifying racket.