Maren Altman carries C9ORF72 mutation raising ALS and frontotemporal dementia

Altman considers medical aid in dying

Altman decided on genetic testing after seeing neurological illnesses run in her family; her mom had frontotemporal dementia and her grandmother had Alzheimer's.

Now, knowing the risks, Altman is planning ahead: she's considering medical aid in dying before symptoms start and has chosen not to have children so she won't pass on the mutation.

As she puts it, "Lifestyle cannot change a massive cellular mutation that started in conception."