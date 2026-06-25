Maren Altman carries C9ORF72 mutation raising ALS and frontotemporal dementia
Entertainment
Astrologer and content creator Maren Altman, 27, just shared that she carries the C9ORF72 genetic mutation, known to raise risk for ALS and frontotemporal dementia.
She's currently symptom-free but says her family history means she's almost guaranteed to face these conditions in her 40s.
Altman considers medical aid in dying
Altman decided on genetic testing after seeing neurological illnesses run in her family; her mom had frontotemporal dementia and her grandmother had Alzheimer's.
Now, knowing the risks, Altman is planning ahead: she's considering medical aid in dying before symptoms start and has chosen not to have children so she won't pass on the mutation.
As she puts it, "Lifestyle cannot change a massive cellular mutation that started in conception."