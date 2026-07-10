The couple was married for nearly three years

Margaret Qualley-Jack Antonoff figuring out things with 'kindness' amid split

By Apoorva Rastogi 12:53 pm Jul 10, 202612:53 pm

What's the story

Hollywood actor Margaret Qualley (31) and her husband, Grammy-winning record producer Jack Antonoff (42), separated after nearly three years of marriage. A Page Six source said they are trying to handle the situation "best way that they can" with "love and kindness." "They're figuring this all out together." "For what it's worth, they've had a beautiful and loving relationship. Sometimes, these things just don't work, and it doesn't need to be for any dramatic reason."