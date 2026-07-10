Margaret Qualley-Jack Antonoff figuring out things with 'kindness' amid split
What's the story
Hollywood actor Margaret Qualley (31) and her husband, Grammy-winning record producer Jack Antonoff (42), separated after nearly three years of marriage. A Page Six source said they are trying to handle the situation "best way that they can" with "love and kindness." "They're figuring this all out together." "For what it's worth, they've had a beautiful and loving relationship. Sometimes, these things just don't work, and it doesn't need to be for any dramatic reason."
Separation hints
Split speculated after Antonoff attended wedding solo
Speculation about the couple's split began when Antonoff attended Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding alone. The couple decided to part ways after less than three years of marriage, with sources revealing to PEOPLE that their relationship had been "rocky" for some time. Another insider told Page Six that the estranged couple's marriage fell apart over certain "challenges."
Relationship issues
Communication 'challenge' between the two
The source added, "Jack could be very particular about how he liked things." "He'd often prefer for things to be done the way he thought was best, and Margaret didn't always feel like her perspective was being heard or given the same weight." "Communication was definitely a challenge between him and Margaret," the insider said.
Love story
Relationship timeline of the former couple
Qualley and Antonoff first sparked relationship rumors in August 2021 when they were spotted kissing during an ice cream run in NYC. By May 2022, Qualley confirmed their engagement. They got married in August 2023 at Parker's Garage on Long Beach Island, New Jersey. The couple's wedding was attended by several celebrities, including Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, Cara Delevingne, and Lana Del Rey.