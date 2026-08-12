Margaret Qualley, Callum Turner's 'Possession' remake to release in 2027

The Possession remake will be released on the same day as Universal's live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2.

The remake is directed by Parker Finn, known for Smile and its sequel.

Other cast members include Diego Calva, Madeline Brewer, Emory Cohen, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Paul Dano in undisclosed roles.

The film is produced by Finn along with Jonathan Fass, Roy Lee, Andrew Childs, and Robert Pattinson; Marc Bienstock is the executive producer.