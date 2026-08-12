Margaret Qualley, Callum Turner's 'Possession' remake to release in 2027
What's the story
A remake of the 1981 supernatural thriller Possession is set to hit theaters on June 11, 2027. The film stars Callum Turner and Margaret Qualley in lead roles. The original movie was written and directed by Polish filmmaker Andrzej Zulawski and starred Sam Neill and Isabelle Adjani. In the new version, Turner and Qualley play a husband-wife duo whose relationship takes a dark turn after the wife asks for a divorce.
Box office clash
More about the film
The Possession remake will be released on the same day as Universal's live-action How to Train Your Dragon 2.
The remake is directed by Parker Finn, known for Smile and its sequel.
Other cast members include Diego Calva, Madeline Brewer, Emory Cohen, Nicholas Alexander Chavez, and Paul Dano in undisclosed roles.
The film is produced by Finn along with Jonathan Fass, Roy Lee, Andrew Childs, and Robert Pattinson; Marc Bienstock is the executive producer.
Actor's lineup
Qualley and Turner's recent and upcoming projects
Qualley made a name for herself with The Substance and Poor Things.
She will next be seen in Ridley Scott's apocalyptic sci-fi thriller The Dog Stars, the romantic drama Love of Your Life with Patrick Schwarzenegger, and King Snake directed by Jeff Nichols.
Meanwhile, Turner has been part of Eternity, Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, and The Boys in the Boat.
He will soon be seen with Monica Barbaro in One Night Only, releasing on August 21.