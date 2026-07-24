Margaret Qualley, Jack Antonoff have 'no plans' to reconcile
What's the story
Hollywood actor Margaret Qualley and music producer Jack Antonoff, who got married in August 2023, have reportedly parted ways. Despite the split, the two are still "communicating and being respectful of one another," a source told Page Six. "Jack and Margaret have no plans to reconcile," the insider added. The news comes days after rumors of their separation surfaced when Antonoff attended Taylor Swift's wedding without Qualley on July 3.
Separation details
Rumors of infidelity were false: Source
Earlier, a source had told Page Six that the couple was handling their separation "with love and kindness."
"They're figuring this all out together," the insider said, adding that rumors of infidelity were false.
"For what it's worth, they've had a beautiful and loving relationship. Sometimes, these things just don't work, and it doesn't need to be for any dramatic reason."
Ring removal
Antonoff attended Swift's rehearsal dinner without Qualley
Antonoff was seen attending Swift and Travis Kelce's rehearsal dinner with his sister, Rachel, on July 2. Rachel also accompanied him to the wedding.
He wore his wedding ring during the event but was spotted without it in Brooklyn Heights soon after. This fueled speculation about a rift between him and Qualley.
Although reports suggested Qualley was busy shooting, a source clarified to TMZ that she had finished filming King Snake in June and wouldn't start Possession until much later.
Social media changes
Qualley deleted nearly all traces of Antonoff from Instagram
In April, Qualley changed her Instagram handle from @isimostar, which is a reference to Antonoff's song Isimo, to @sarahmargaretqualley23.
Later, she deleted their wedding photos and wiped all traces of her husband from her Instagram account.
The only image left of Antonoff is one where they are laughing together last February.
Despite these changes, the couple still follows each other on the platform.
Setlist change
Bleachers removed song 'Margaret' from setlist
Bleachers, the band led by Antonoff, also removed the song Margaret from their Bleachers Forever tour setlist.
The last performance of this song, which is inspired by Qualley, was at their June 13 show.
The couple was last spotted together publicly at the Grammys in February.