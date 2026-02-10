Margot Robbie reveals receiving gift telling her to 'eat less'

Unwanted advice

The gift left Robbie shocked

Robbie was taken aback, adding, "And I was like 'Whoa f**k you dude.'" The Barbie actor further elaborated on the incident, saying, "He essentially gave me a book to let me know that I should lose weight." "I was like 'Wow.'" The identity of the male actor remains unknown, as Robbie revealed that she does not know where he is now or what became of him.