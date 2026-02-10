Margot Robbie reveals receiving gift telling her to 'eat less'
What's the story
Hollywood actor Margot Robbie recently revealed that a male co-star once gave her a shocking gift. She shared in a video interview alongside Charli XCX for Complex that she got a book titled Why French Women Don't Get Fat by Mireille Guiliano. Robbie said, "Very, very early in my career, an actor I worked with, a male actor, gave me a book...and it was essentially a book telling you to eat less."
Unwanted advice
The gift left Robbie shocked
Robbie was taken aback, adding, "And I was like 'Whoa f**k you dude.'" The Barbie actor further elaborated on the incident, saying, "He essentially gave me a book to let me know that I should lose weight." "I was like 'Wow.'" The identity of the male actor remains unknown, as Robbie revealed that she does not know where he is now or what became of him.
Fashion tribute
Meanwhile, Robbie's recent fashion choices
Apart from her acting career, Robbie has also been in the news for her stunning fashion choices while promoting Wuthering Heights. At the film's UK premiere, she paid homage to the Brontë sisters with a special bracelet on her left wrist. The piece was a replica of a 175-year-old mourning bracelet that belonged to Charlotte Brontë and was made from the hair of her deceased siblings Emily Brontë and Anne Brontë.