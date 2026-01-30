Margot Robbie's viral $8.8M necklace and its Nur Jahan connection

At the Los Angeles premiere of Wuthering Heights, actor Margot Robbie made headlines not just for her stunning Schiaparelli gown but also for her choice of jewelry. She wore a heart-shaped Taj Mahal Diamond , by Cartier, which was a gift from Richard Burton to Elizabeth Taylor in 1972 for her 40th birthday. The piece was selected by Robbie's stylist Andrew Mukamal in collaboration with the Elizabeth Taylor Estate.

Jewel's journey But first, know the diamond's history The Taj Mahal Diamond, which is over 300 years old, has an inscription in Persian that reads "Love is Everlasting" and bears the name Nur Jahan. It was originally owned by Mughal Emperor Jahangir's 20th wife and chief consort, Nur Jahan. The diamond eventually came into the possession of Jahangir's son Shah Jahan, who gifted it to his favorite wife Mumtaz-i-Mahal. It is the same Mumtaz whose death led to the creation of the great Taj Mahal.

Transformation Cartier bought it in 1971 The diamond was transformed into a gold and ruby necklace by legendary designer Alfred Durante when Cartier bought it in 1971. This is the version that Burton saw in 1972 while shopping for Taylor and later gifted to her. Though Christie's estimated its value at $300,000-$500,000, it was sold for USD $8.8 million.

Ensemble details Robbie also wore Lorraine Schwartz earrings and Fred Leighton ring Robbie complemented her Schiaparelli gown, which had a nude lace bodice and a black-and-red train, with custom 38-carat Lorraine Schwartz diamond earrings. The earrings were made of vintage old-cut stones set in blackened bronze and gold. She also wore a ring from Fred Leighton. In an interview on the red carpet, Robbie said she and Mukamal try to be "intentional" with what she's wearing.

