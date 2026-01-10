Next Article
Mari Selvaraj calls out CBFC over Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' delay
Filmmaker Mari Selvaraj has openly criticized India's film censor board (CBFC) for holding up Thalapathy Vijay's final movie, Jana Nayagan.
He called the move "a blatant injustice" and urged creators to stand up for creative freedom.
What's going on with the film?
Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, was set to hit theaters on January 9.
The team submitted it to CBFC in December and made requested cuts, but after a Madras High Court stay, its release got pushed back.
Fans want Vijay's big send-off
The makers said they'll announce a new date soon, adding that "Vijay deserves the farewell he earned after decades in the film industry."
Even director Ram Gopal Varma spoke out against the delay.