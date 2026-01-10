Mari Selvaraj calls out CBFC over Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' delay

Jana Nayagan, directed by H. Vinoth, was set to hit theaters on January 9. The team submitted it to CBFC in December and made requested cuts, but after a Madras High Court stay, its release got pushed back.

Fans want Vijay's big send-off

The makers said they'll announce a new date soon, adding that "Vijay deserves the farewell he earned after decades in the film industry."

Even director Ram Gopal Varma spoke out against the delay.