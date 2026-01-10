The film will release in February

Surrendered to Vishal Bhardwaj's 'dark world': Avinash Tiwary on 'O'Romeo'

By Isha Sharma 03:11 pm Jan 10, 202603:11 pm

What's the story

Actor Avinash Tiwary is gearing up for an exciting year with three diverse projects lined up for release in 2026. He will be seen in O' Romeo, Ginny Weds Sunny 2, and O Saathi Re. Speaking to IANS, Tiwary said this phase is a "full-bodied exploration of my range as an actor." "I'm constantly recalibrating as an actor while switching between these three projects that have pushed me to work my creative muscle like never before."