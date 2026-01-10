Surrendered to Vishal Bhardwaj's 'dark world': Avinash Tiwary on 'O'Romeo'
What's the story
Actor Avinash Tiwary is gearing up for an exciting year with three diverse projects lined up for release in 2026. He will be seen in O' Romeo, Ginny Weds Sunny 2, and O Saathi Re. Speaking to IANS, Tiwary said this phase is a "full-bodied exploration of my range as an actor." "I'm constantly recalibrating as an actor while switching between these three projects that have pushed me to work my creative muscle like never before."
Role preparation
Tiwary's role in 'O Romeo' required total surrender
Tiwary spoke about his role in Vishal Bhardwaj's O' Romeo, where he stars alongside Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. "Vishal Bhardwaj builds these dark, immersive worlds that romanticize Shakespearean drama in a way only he can, and O' Romeo required me to step into that intensity with total surrender." The film will be released on February 13.
Upcoming projects
'Ginny Weds Sunny 2' and 'O Saathi Re'
Next, Tiwary will be seen in Ginny Weds Sunny 2, the sequel to the 2020 Netflix hit. He said, "Prasshant Jha brings an instinctive understanding of small-town stories, where warmth, comic timing, and everyday emotion from characters drive the narrative." Finally, he will be part of Imtiaz Ali's Netflix romantic series O Saathi Re with Arjun Rampal and Aditi Rao Hydari. Tiwary reflected, "Imtiaz Ali's signature sufism flows through the romance; every role has a different look, a different preparation."