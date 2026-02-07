Mariah Carey opens 2026 Winter Olympics with spectacular performance
Entertainment
The 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina kicked off in style on February 6, with Mariah Carey dazzling the crowd at San Siro Stadium.
She delighted the crowd by singing in Italian, showing up in sequins and fur for a real pop diva moment.
Bocelli, Pausini also stole the show
It wasn't just Mariah—Andrea Bocelli gave the crowd chills, as his strong tenor voice brought the Olympic torch into the arena, while Laura Pausini belted out the national anthem.
The lineup made it a true celeb-packed celebration.
More on the ceremony
This year's ceremony was all about unity and harmony, even lighting a second Olympic cauldron in Cortina d'Ampezzo for the first time ever.
Carey performed, reminding everyone how music can bring people together.