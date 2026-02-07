Mariah Carey stuns in Levuma diamonds at Winter Olympics opening Entertainment Feb 07, 2026

Mariah Carey kicked off the Winter Olympics 2026 opening ceremony in style, performing "Volare" and her own "Nothing Is Impossible" while decked out in over 300 carats of Levuma diamonds.

Her look featured a double-strand necklace with a huge 20-carat pendant, a chunky bracelet, and statement drop earrings—all platinum and seriously eye-catching.