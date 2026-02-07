Mariah Carey stuns in Levuma diamonds at Winter Olympics opening
Mariah Carey kicked off the Winter Olympics 2026 opening ceremony in style, performing "Volare" and her own "Nothing Is Impossible" while decked out in over 300 carats of Levuma diamonds.
Her look featured a double-strand necklace with a huge 20-carat pendant, a chunky bracelet, and statement drop earrings—all platinum and seriously eye-catching.
Khalil on Carey's performance
Levuma's founder Ali Khalil was genuinely moved to see Carey showcase their designs on such a big stage.
He shared, "For me, true luxury is about emotion, discretion, and timelessness," calling the moment meaningful for what Levuma stands for: quiet strength and top-tier craftsmanship.
Carey and Levuma's past collabs
Carey and Levuma go way back—she wore their $10 million Rosee Eternelle necklace at the 2025 VMAs.
That night she made history as the oldest Video Vanguard Award winner, performing hits like "Heartbreaker," "We Belong Together," and even switching things up with her Bianca alter-ego.