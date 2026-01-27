2021 sexual assault case against Marilyn Manson revived 

A sexual assault case, first filed in 2021, against rock musician Marilyn Manson , by his former assistant Ashley Walters, has been revived due to a new California law. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office had previously declined to pursue charges against Manson (real name: Brian Warner) last month. However, the case was reopened after Judge Steve Cochran granted a motion for reconsideration based on Assembly Bill 250.

Legal change New law extends eligibility period for sexual assault claims Assembly Bill 250, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom late last year, extends the eligibility period for sexual assault claims by two years for individuals over 18. This law allows claims that would otherwise be barred due to expired statutes of limitations to be revived until January 1, 2026. The new law enabled Walters's case to be reopened after it was initially dismissed in May 2022 and again in December last year.

Accusations Walters's allegations against Manson and his denial Walters, who worked for Manson from 2010-2011, accused him of sexual harassment, abuse, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and wrongful termination. The initial complaint was filed in 2021 but dismissed due to "too few facts." However, the case has now been revived under appeal and a new law. Manson has denied all allegations against him.

Advertisement