2021 sexual assault case against Marilyn Manson revived
What's the story
A sexual assault case, first filed in 2021, against rock musician Marilyn Manson, by his former assistant Ashley Walters, has been revived due to a new California law. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's office had previously declined to pursue charges against Manson (real name: Brian Warner) last month. However, the case was reopened after Judge Steve Cochran granted a motion for reconsideration based on Assembly Bill 250.
Legal change
New law extends eligibility period for sexual assault claims
Assembly Bill 250, signed by Governor Gavin Newsom late last year, extends the eligibility period for sexual assault claims by two years for individuals over 18. This law allows claims that would otherwise be barred due to expired statutes of limitations to be revived until January 1, 2026. The new law enabled Walters's case to be reopened after it was initially dismissed in May 2022 and again in December last year.
Accusations
Walters's allegations against Manson and his denial
Walters, who worked for Manson from 2010-2011, accused him of sexual harassment, abuse, sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and wrongful termination. The initial complaint was filed in 2021 but dismissed due to "too few facts." However, the case has now been revived under appeal and a new law. Manson has denied all allegations against him.
Legal stance
Manson's lawyer expressed skepticism over the revived case
Manson's lawyer Howard King expressed skepticism over the revived case, stating that Walters has been given the right to pursue "a narrow claim of sexual assault" under the new law. He added that this claim "will not survive the next motion for summary judgment." "While Ms. Walters made several now-irrelevant claims about so-called workplace harassment, she has no pending claims for sexual assault as defined in the penal code," King said.