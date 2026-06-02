Marimuthu named director of Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 173' after changes Entertainment Jun 02, 2026

Rajinikanth's next big film, Thalaivar 173, just got a fresh start with Ashwath Marimuthu stepping in as director.

The project has seen quite a few changes, originally announced with Sundar C at the helm, then officially announced with Cibi Chakravarthy, before Marimuthu was brought on board.

Sundar C's earlier exit was described separately as happening due to "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances," while Rajinikanth reportedly requested script tweaks during the later Cibi/Ashwath phase, so fans were left guessing who would finally lead.