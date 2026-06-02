Marimuthu named director of Rajinikanth's 'Thalaivar 173' after changes
Rajinikanth's next big film, Thalaivar 173, just got a fresh start with Ashwath Marimuthu stepping in as director.
The project has seen quite a few changes, originally announced with Sundar C at the helm, then officially announced with Cibi Chakravarthy, before Marimuthu was brought on board.
Sundar C's earlier exit was described separately as happening due to "unforeseen and unavoidable circumstances," while Rajinikanth reportedly requested script tweaks during the later Cibi/Ashwath phase, so fans were left guessing who would finally lead.
Pallavi and Kathir rumored, Ravichander confirmed
The movie is already creating buzz thanks to the rare team-up of Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan.
While the first-look poster is out, casting news is still trickling in: Sai Pallavi and Kathir are rumored to join the lineup.
Plus, Anirudh Ravichander will handle the music, so expectations are high for both soundtrack and star power.