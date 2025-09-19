Mark Ruffalo romantic comedies you can't miss

Mark Ruffalo , a versatile actor, has charmed audiences with his romantic comedies over the years. Not only does he bring authenticity to his roles, but he also has an uncanny knack for making you laugh and feel all the emotions. From quirky plots to memorable co-stars, Ruffalo's films are a testament to his range and appeal. Here are four romantic comedies that highlight his talent.

#1 '13 Going on 30': A timeless classic In this film, Ruffalo stars opposite Jennifer Garner in a story about a girl who wakes up as a thirty-year-old woman. The film's mix of fantasy and romance makes it a fun watch. Ruffalo plays the loveable friend who becomes her love interest as she navigates adulthood with a child's mindset. The film is loved for its nostalgic vibe and Ruffalo's endearing performance.

#2 'The Kids Are All Right': A family affair In this critically acclaimed film, Ruffalo plays Paul, the sperm donor father of two children raised by a same-sex couple. The film explores family dynamics and relationships with humor and heart. Ruffalo's character adds complexity to the story as he tries to bond with his biological children while respecting their mothers' boundaries. His performance earned him an Academy Award nomination.

#3 'Just Like Heaven': A supernatural twist In Just Like Heaven, Ruffalo stars opposite Reese Witherspoon in a supernatural romantic comedy. He plays David, a man who moves into an apartment only to find it haunted by the spirit of its former occupant, played by Witherspoon. The two form an unlikely bond as David helps her uncover the mystery of her past life. The film blends humor with fantasy elements.