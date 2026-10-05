'Get this dumba* out...': Mark Ruffalo slams Trump at event
What's the story
Mark Ruffalo, the Avengers actor, made a passionate speech at a Hands Off Our Vote event in New York City on Sunday (Monday here). The rally was held to mobilize voters ahead of the upcoming midterm elections in America. During his speech, Ruffalo slammed US President Donald Trump and warned him against trying to restrict voting.
Election concerns
'They're going to steal it...'
Ruffalo began his speech by stressing the importance of the upcoming midterm elections.
He said, "This is a big, big deal, this election. There's a lot hanging in the balance."
"And we all know that we're going to kick their a**es, but we all know that they're going to steal it. They're going to do everything in their power, and it isn't going to be over the night we all win."
Cybersecurity issues
Actor raises concerns about election cybersecurity
Ruffalo raised concerns about the cybersecurity of the elections, warning that there could be vulnerabilities when votes are transferred from polling places to county headquarters and then to states.
He urged voters to join Free Speech for People in challenging insecure voting systems.
"We need to be on guard for what we may not see coming: Elon," he said, referring to Elon Musk's involvement in this issue.
Trump criticism
'We got to make him a lame duck!'
Ruffalo then turned his ire toward Trump, calling him a "dumba**."
He said, "We gotta get this dumba**, fool a**, tired a**, lame a**, duck a** out of office. We got to make him a lame duck!"
"He's calling to throw Democrats out of the country. And he means it! The guy means everything he says."
Final remarks
'They're going to do everything they can...': Ruffalo warns
Ruffalo concluded his speech by urging the crowd not to be afraid or intimidated and to vote.
He said, "We can't hide. We have to be together and we have to fight for each other and we have to be brave."
"They're going to do everything they can to keep us in our homes... to make us feel small... to make it feel inevitable. It's not inevitable! We're inevitable, the truth is inevitable."
Twitter Post
'I'm gonna Hulk out. You won't like when I'm angry'
Liberal actor Mark Ruffalo: "They are going to try and stop us! Hands off our f****** vote! I'm gonna Hulk out. You won't like me when I'm angry." pic.twitter.com/uoxWoY2JPz— TheBlaze (@theblaze) October 5, 2026
Past controversy
Controversy over Paramount-Warner Bros. merger criticism
Ruffalo's appearance at the Hands Off Our Vote event comes just over a month after he sparked controversy with his criticism of the Paramount-Warner Bros. merger.
In late August, he shared a clip online of Paramount board member Safra Catz discussing "really profoundly scary technologies" used by Oracle, co-founded by Larry Ellison, father of Paramount Skydance CEO David Ellison, who is involved in the merger's financing, to help the Israeli military after an attack on October 7.
Accusation
Accusations of antisemitism and his response
Paramount accused Ruffalo of invoking "antisemitic tropes" and he was also called out by Jewish advocacy groups. However, the actor denied the accusation, calling it "appalling and fundamentally dishonest."
After learning that the merger had closed last week, Ruffalo once again spoke out against it. He wrote, "This merger will stifle creativity, weaken free speech, and cost people their jobs, it is a bad deal for this country and should never have been approved."