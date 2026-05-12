Markle changes Instagram photo and unveils as ever brand makeover
Meghan Markle just switched up her Instagram profile picture for the first time since her 2025 comeback: now she's chilling on a couch in blue slacks and a white T-shirt, swapping out her old black-and-white dress shot.
But that's not all: she also rolled out a major makeover for her lifestyle brand, As ever.
Markle's As ever website showcases preserves
The new As ever website shows Meghan making flower baskets, opening a jar of fruit spread, and wandering through an orchard, giving fans a peek into her world.
The update comes with the caption "Welcome to the World of As ever," inspired by fruit from Meghan's own garden simmered into preserves in her home kitchen.
Launched in 2025 with daughter Princess Lilibet in its first look, Meghan thanked the fellas in her team for his support, while Sax praised how closely she works with the creative team.