Markle changes Instagram photo and unveils as ever brand makeover

Markle's As ever website showcases preserves

The new As ever website shows Meghan making flower baskets, opening a jar of fruit spread, and wandering through an orchard, giving fans a peek into her world.

The update comes with the caption "Welcome to the World of As ever," inspired by fruit from Meghan's own garden simmered into preserves in her home kitchen.

Launched in 2025 with daughter Princess Lilibet in its first look, Meghan thanked the fellas in her team for his support, while Sax praised how closely she works with the creative team.