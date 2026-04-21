Markle frustrated after Yeow's 'MasterChef Australia' royal reference gaffe
Meghan Markle's appearance on MasterChef Australia hit a snag when host Poh Ling Yeow called her "We've had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before but no one like this." in a promo, despite Markle's team specifically asking to avoid any "royal" references.
The slip-up left Meghan frustrated, especially since her team wasn't told about the wording ahead of time.
Markle backs OneOff amid security controversy
While in Australia, Meghan announced she's backing an AI fashion platform called OneOff, though some critics say she's cashing in on her royal status.
Security was also a big topic: their visit sparked a petition against taxpayer-funded protection (with over 47,000 signatures), but police still provided extra security as the couple visited Bondi Beach to meet survivors of a past terror attack.