Markle frustrated after Yeow's 'MasterChef Australia' royal reference gaffe Entertainment Apr 21, 2026

Meghan Markle's appearance on MasterChef Australia hit a snag when host Poh Ling Yeow called her "We've had MasterChef royalty in the kitchen before but no one like this." in a promo, despite Markle's team specifically asking to avoid any "royal" references.

The slip-up left Meghan frustrated, especially since her team wasn't told about the wording ahead of time.