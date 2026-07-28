Markle guest judges 'MasterChef Australia' challenges cooks with duchess dishes
Meghan Markle popped up as a guest judge on MasterChef Australia, and viewers definitely had opinions.
The episode, filmed during her visit Down Under, saw Meghan challenging contestants to whip up dishes "fit for a duchess" using Aussie ingredients like honey, macadamia nuts, citrus fruits, and edible flowers.
Markle encouraged contestants and drew criticism
Meghan kept things friendly in the kitchen, encouraging contestants to "cook from the heart" and have fun with their food.
She also gave a peek into her family's dinner table: think grilled meats, fish, and Brussels sprouts (her kids, Archie and Lilibet, are fans).
Still, not everyone was impressed; some critics online called her appearance "performative," feeling she was trying a bit hard to balance her royal side with her lifestyle brand image.
Even Prince Harry made a quick call during filming!