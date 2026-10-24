Markle Jr. repeats claims of explicit images, Markle Sr. denies
Entertainment
Thomas Markle Jr. is sticking to his claims that he found explicit images at his father Thomas Markle Sr.'s home in the Philippines, even as his father calls the accusations "lies."
Thomas Jr. says he's confident in the evidence he gave police and wants his dad to explain where the material came from.
Markle expresses distress as FBI investigates
Meghan Markle shared her distress over the situation, saying she just wants to keep her kids safe and referring to a similar letter she received back in 2018.
The FBI is now working with Philippine authorities on the case, while Thomas Jr. says he'll co-operate in whatever way he can and hopes for accountability as things move forward.