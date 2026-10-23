Markle launches As Ever collection featuring teapot, teacup and accessories

Meghan Markle just launched a fresh drop from her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and fans are buzzing: it feels like a subtle nod to her recent move back to England.

The collection includes a $98 porcelain teapot, a $68 teacup and saucer set with classic blue-and-white designs, plus extras like a $185 leather notebook, a $68 reed diffuser, and even a playful $20 dog toy inspired by her jam jars.

Meghan teased the launch on Instagram in an elegant white dress.