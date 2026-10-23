Markle launches As Ever collection featuring teapot, teacup and accessories
Meghan Markle just launched a fresh drop from her lifestyle brand, As Ever, and fans are buzzing: it feels like a subtle nod to her recent move back to England.
The collection includes a $98 porcelain teapot, a $68 teacup and saucer set with classic blue-and-white designs, plus extras like a $185 leather notebook, a $68 reed diffuser, and even a playful $20 dog toy inspired by her jam jars.
Meghan teased the launch on Instagram in an elegant white dress.
Markle and Harry back in UK.
This launch follows Meghan and Harry's return to the UK in August 2026, a move said to help their kids Archie and Lilibet connect with family roots.
After stepping away from royal life in 2020 for California, Meghan first debuted the brand as American Riviera Orchard in 2024 before rebranding it as As Ever for her Netflix show With Love, Meghan.