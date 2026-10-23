Markle says disturbing allegations after May 2018 marriage prompted distance
Entertainment
Meghan Markle has finally shared why she's been distant from her dad, Thomas Markle.
She revealed that after marrying Harry in May 2018, she learned of some "disturbing allegations" about him.
Meghan says coming forward now is her way of clearing up years of rumors and letting people know there was more to the story.
Markle's father denies allegations
After Thomas skipped Meghan's wedding, citing health issues and what appeared to be a paid photoshoot whilst claiming that he was being harassed by the media, their relationship fell apart.
While he's often spoken out publicly about their lack of contact, Meghan stayed silent until now, explaining that keeping her distance was mainly to protect her children.
Thomas has denied the claims, so the rift between them continues.