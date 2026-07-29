Markle says Prince Harry's British Army pilot outlook steadies her
At a recent Los Angeles screening, Meghan Markle opened up about the advice she leans on from Prince Harry: "Even if there's a storm happening above the storm, the sun's always shining."
She says this mindset helps her step back and remember that tough moments can pass and goals are still within reach.
Harry's outlook, shaped by his years as a British Army helicopter pilot, has been key for her during life's ups and downs.
Sussexes visit Althorp with Charles Spencer
The Sussexes, Meghan, Harry, Prince Archie (seven), and Princess Lilibet (five) just visited Althorp, Princess Diana's childhood estate in the UK
Meghan shared a sweet photo of Harry walking with their kids down a tree-lined path during their summer vacation.
The family was welcomed by Diana's brother Charles Spencer for this meaningful visit.