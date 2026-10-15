Markle steps out in Nottingham wearing Joseph burgundy coat
Meghan Markle stepped out in Nottingham for her first official engagement since returning to the UK in August.
She kept things classic, choosing an all-British designer look, including a burgundy Joseph coat and turtleneck; she had previously worn Joseph in Nottingham in 2017, when she wore a beige Joseph skirt with a black Wolford turtleneck bodysuit and a navy Mackage coat.
Markle blends British fashion and community
Markle finished her outfit with a skirt from The Fold London and heels by Jennifer Chamandi. Her choice of Joseph was a sweet nod to where she and Harry had their first public appearance as an engaged couple.
Locals gave them a warm welcome, and Meghan said, "It's great to be back." as they reconnected with community groups, highlighting their ongoing support for local initiatives.