Markle unveils lifestyle brand wine collection in Instagram reel

Markle wore over $130,000 in jewelry

Markle's look was next-level: she wore over $130,000 in jewelry, including Cartier pieces, a pinky ring made from gifted diamonds, and Princess Diana's iconic Tank Francaise watch.

Her outfit kept things crisp with white trousers and a Celine blazer.

As Ever (her brand launched in 2025) has already seen its debut rose sell out in under an hour. After parting ways with Netflix earlier this year, the brand is now running on its own.