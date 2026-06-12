Markle unveils lifestyle brand wine collection in Instagram reel
Entertainment
Meghan Markle just dropped an Instagram Reel to show off her lifestyle brand's new wine collection.
Strolling through a sunny estate garden, she poured rose and toasted "For gathering all summer long ," highlighting the launch of Sauvignon Blanc, Brut, and Rose wines.
Markle wore over $130,000 in jewelry
Markle's look was next-level: she wore over $130,000 in jewelry, including Cartier pieces, a pinky ring made from gifted diamonds, and Princess Diana's iconic Tank Francaise watch.
Her outfit kept things crisp with white trousers and a Celine blazer.
As Ever (her brand launched in 2025) has already seen its debut rose sell out in under an hour. After parting ways with Netflix earlier this year, the brand is now running on its own.