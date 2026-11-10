Markle's estranged father ordered evaluation after child sexual abuse arrest
Thomas Markle, Meghan Markle's estranged father, has been told by a US judge to undergo a psychiatric evaluation after his recent arrest for possessing child sexual abuse images.
Concerns about his age and memory led to the order, and the test will decide if he is fit enough for trial.
A report on his mental state is expected by November 20.
Markle under house arrest with monitoring
The 82-year-old was arrested at the retirement home where he lives in Lakeland, Florida, with authorities saying he had kept illegal material in storage units for nearly two decades, including at a former home in the Philippines and a storage unit he rented in Mexico.
He is now under house arrest with electronic monitoring and could face up to 20 years in prison if convicted.
Meghan is reportedly "deeply distressed" by the news, adding more strain to their already distant relationship.