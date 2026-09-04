Markle's longtime charity welcomes the Sussexes's return to UK
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are back in the UK and Meghan Markle's longtime charity, Smart Works, is genuinely thrilled to see them return.
The organization, which supports unemployed women, shared, "We are very excited to welcome the Duchess and her family back to the UK."
Meghan's been involved with them since 2018, sticking around even after stepping away from royal duties.
Sussexes's return highlights royal tensions
Not everyone is rolling out the red carpet. Locals in North Cotswolds, where the couple might move, are a bit cautious about all the attention.
Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate are keeping focused on their own work.
The Sussexes's return has also put a spotlight back on their complicated relationship with the rest of the royal family, reminding everyone that things still feel pretty tense behind palace doors.