Markle's 'MasterChef Australia' guest spot includes surprise video call
Meghan Markle dropped by MasterChef Australia during her April 2026 trip to Melbourne, and the show gave contestants a royal challenge: cook something "fit for a duchess."
The real surprise came when Prince Harry popped in with a video call, catching Meghan off guard on set.
Markle's kitchen remarks get mixed reviews
Meghan kept things real: she shared that Harry's all about "meat, potatoes and cream sauce," while she's more into grilled fish.
Their kids Archie and Lilibet love helping out in the kitchen.
Meghan even urged her fellow judges to "call me Meghan," keeping it casual despite her royal title.
Reviews of the episode were split: Hello Magazine said she "made MasterChef Australia her own," but The Sunday Times called it "one big gush-fest."
Fun fact: this appearance came after her lifestyle series < em>With Love, Meghan.