Markle's 'MasterChef Australia' guest spot includes surprise video call

Meghan kept things real: she shared that Harry's all about "meat, potatoes and cream sauce," while she's more into grilled fish.

Their kids Archie and Lilibet love helping out in the kitchen.

Meghan even urged her fellow judges to "call me Meghan," keeping it casual despite her royal title.

Reviews of the episode were split: Hello Magazine said she "made MasterChef Australia her own," but The Sunday Times called it "one big gush-fest."

Fun fact: this appearance came after her lifestyle series < em>With Love, Meghan.