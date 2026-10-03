Markle's signed 'The Bench' listed on eBay for £19,999.99

A signed copy of Meghan Markle's children's book, The Bench, just popped up on eBay with a jaw-dropping price tag of £19,999.99, or nearly $26,500.

The listing is addressed to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, with an inscription that reads "Eug and Jack" in what looks like Meghan's handwriting.

The listing ended on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.