Markle's signed 'The Bench' listed on eBay for £19,999.99
Entertainment
A signed copy of Meghan Markle's children's book, The Bench, just popped up on eBay with a jaw-dropping price tag of £19,999.99, or nearly $26,500.
The listing is addressed to Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank, with an inscription that reads "Eug and Jack" in what looks like Meghan's handwriting.
The listing ended on Friday, Oct. 2, 2026.
'The Bench' inspired by Markle poem
The Bench was inspired by a Father's Day poem Meghan wrote for Prince Harry and is dedicated to him and their son Prince Archie.
The book touches on father-son bonds, something close to home for Princess Eugenie and Jack after their son August was born.
While Meghan and Princess Eugenie once seemed tight, things may have shifted in recent months.