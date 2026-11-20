Mars, Zappa keyboardist from 1977 to 1984, dies at 75
Tommy Mars, best known for his keyboard work with Frank Zappa's band from 1977 to 1984, has died at age 75.
The news was shared by former bandmate Arthur Barrow, who called Mars "a great musician and a good friend."
Fans are remembering him as a musical genius.
Mars helped shape Zappa albums
Mars (born Thomas Mariano) helped shape classic Zappa albums like Sheik Yerbouti and Joe's Garage with his creative playing.
He first joined the band after impressing Zappa in a tough audition while still a music student.
After his years with Zappa, Mars worked with Steve Vai and later taught music, leaving a lasting impact on musicians everywhere.