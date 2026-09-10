'SNL' writer-performer Martin Herlihy exits show ahead of Season 52
What's the story
Martin Herlihy, a writer/performer on Saturday Night Live (SNL) for five seasons, has decided to leave the show. The news was confirmed by a source to Variety. After Season 50's cast overhaul, SNL also split up Please Don't Destroy, a sketch trio that included Herlihy alongside John Higgins and Ben Marshall.
Career highlights
More about Please Don't Destroy
Herlihy occasionally appeared on screen with sketches like Blowing It and Green Flags.
Meanwhile, despite the split, Please Don't Destroy remains an active comedy trio that tours together and works on projects outside of SNL.
They starred in the 2023 Peacock film Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain together.
Filmography and exits
Other recent film credits of Herlihy
Herlihy's recent film credits include The Breadwinners, Roommates, The Running Man, and Happy Gilmore 2.
His father, Tim Herlihy, a longtime Adam Sandler collaborator, co-wrote Happy Gilmore 2.
With his exit from SNL, he becomes the second major departure ahead of the show's upcoming Season 52, after Chloe Fineman's exit in July.
Fineman left after seven seasons on the show.
SNL Season 52 premieres on September 26.