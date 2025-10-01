Martin Scorsese praises Janhvi Kapoor's performance in 'Homebound'

Directed by Neeraj Ghaywan , Homebound tells the story of two childhood friends from marginalized communities—a Muslim and a scheduled caste individual—navigating tough times together. The film hit theaters on September 26, 2024, and has already been picked as India's official entry for Best International Feature Film at the 2026 Oscars.

This is what Janhvi said

Janhvi took Scorsese's praise with a smile and joked, "Let people say whatever they want, Martin Scorsese has appreciated me now."

She described working on Homebound as a deeply personal and cathartic experience, hoping it inspires viewers to be better humans.