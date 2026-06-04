Martin Scorsese's AI endorsement sparks controversy: 'Creatively freeing...'

Legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese has stirred up a hornet's nest by endorsing an artificial intelligence (AI) tool that he claims has been "creatively freeing" during pre-production. The director of Taxi Driver, Goodfellas, and The Wolf of Wall Street is now an adviser to Black Forest Labs, an AI company. In a video released by the firm, Scorsese can be seen using AI to create images for storyboards.

Director's view 'I'm interested in the intersection of technology and storytelling' In a statement, the 83-year-old Oscar winner said he had always struggled to "communicate what you see in your head to your cast and crew" in storyboards. He added, "I'm interested in the intersection of technology and storytelling and seeing how that can push the bounds of creativity to create deeper and richer experiences for audiences." "Remember, cinema is a young medium, only around 125 years old so we have to be open to how it can evolve."

Tech in films His previous use of technology in films Scorsese highlighted his previous use of technology in films like Hugo (2011) and The Irishman (2019). He said AI could help him convey his ideas "more clearly and efficiently to my creative team." "I recently tested this out on a scene, and the ability to visualize and immediately share the storyboard was creatively freeing," he added.

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Backlash 'He throws every single storyboard artist...' Scorsese's endorsement of AI has sparked controversy among fans and industry insiders. Karla Ortiz, an art department member on films like Avengers: Endgame, Black Panther, and Doctor Strange, criticized him on social media. "He throws every single storyboard artist he's ever worked with under the bus as he demolishes their livelihoods with models that are likely trained on those storyboard artist's same works," she wrote.

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