Martin Short's daughter Katherine (42) dies by suicide
Entertainment
Katherine Hartley Short, adopted daughter of actor Martin Short, has died by suicide at 42.
Police were called to her Hollywood Hills home on Monday after reports of a shooting, and law enforcement sources later said she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
A representative for the family said, "The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time."
Katherine was a therapist
Katherine was the daughter of Martin Short and his late wife Nancy Dolman, who passed away in 2010.
She had two brothers and earned degrees from NYU and USC in psychology, gender studies, and social work.
Katherine worked as a therapist and supported mental health causes, quietly making a difference outside the spotlight.