Martin Short's daughter Katherine (42) dies by suicide Entertainment Feb 25, 2026

Katherine Hartley Short, adopted daughter of actor Martin Short, has died by suicide at 42.

Police were called to her Hollywood Hills home on Monday after reports of a shooting, and law enforcement sources later said she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

A representative for the family said, "The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time."