Martinez again accuses Berry of domestic abuse in LA court
Entertainment
Olivier Martinez, Halle Berry's ex-husband, is once again accusing her of domestic abuse.
He brought up both old and recent allegations during a Los Angeles court hearing on October 22, facing tough questions from Berry's lawyer about his claims stretching back over the past decade.
Berry denies abuse, seeks custody
Martinez's attorney explained that his earlier denial of domestic violence was only about a financial issue, not their current custody fight.
The dispute heated up after an alleged incident involving their son, Maceo, last month.
Meanwhile, Berry has denied all abuse claims and is trying to regain custody, arguing that Martinez's actions are hurting their son's well-being and education.