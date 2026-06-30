Martis admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after chest discomfort
Entertainment
Bosco Leslie Martis, the well-known Bollywood choreographer, has been admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing chest discomfort and congestion.
He started feeling uneasy during a busy work stretch and decided to get checked out.
Martis monitored after normal early reports
Doctors advised him to stay in the hospital for thorough tests as a precaution.
While early reports look normal, his medical team is still monitoring him closely before making any decisions about treatment or discharge.
Fans have been sending their support, hoping for good news on his recovery soon.