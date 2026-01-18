'Marty Supreme' breaks A24 box office records in North America Entertainment Jan 18, 2026

Timothee Chalamet's "Marty Supreme" just became A24's biggest hit ever in North America, pulling in over $80 million and topping the previous record set by "Everything Everywhere All at Once."

Even though it had a surprise world premiere at the New York Film Festival in October 2025 and then expanded into limited release before its wide release on December 25, 2025, the movie is still drawing big crowds despite lots of new releases.