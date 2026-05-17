Streaming alert: Timothée Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme' out on Prime Video
What's the story
The sports drama Marty Supreme, A24's highest-grossing film, is now available for Indian audiences on Amazon Prime Video. It is available with a regular subscription and can be watched in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and English. The film stars Timothee Chalamet as a hustler in 1950s New York and received critical acclaim along with nine Oscar nominations. However, despite its box office success and positive reviews, the movie failed to win any Academy Awards.
Box office success
Highest-grossing A24 film
Marty Supreme has officially become the highest-grossing film produced by A24. The movie reportedly grossed over $190 million at the worldwide box office against a reported budget of $70 million. It was directed by Josh Safdie and also starred Odessa A'zion, Gwyneth Paltrow, Fran Drescher, and Tyler, the Creator. The film is inspired by real-life table tennis champion Marty Reisman.
Film synopsis
Plot and crew of 'Marty Supreme'
According to the official synopsis, "Marty Mauser, a young man with a dream no one respects, goes to hell and back in pursuit of greatness." The movie was written by Ronald Bronstein and Safdie, with music by Daniel Lopatin. Darius Khondji (Eddington, Mickey 17) handled the cinematography. It hit US cinemas in December 2025.