'Marty Supreme' is now streaming

Streaming alert: Timothée Chalamet's 'Marty Supreme' out on Prime Video

By Isha Sharma 04:43 pm May 17, 202604:43 pm

What's the story

The sports drama Marty Supreme, A24's highest-grossing film, is now available for Indian audiences on Amazon Prime Video. It is available with a regular subscription and can be watched in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and English. The film stars Timothee Chalamet as a hustler in 1950s New York and received critical acclaim along with nine Oscar nominations. However, despite its box office success and positive reviews, the movie failed to win any Academy Awards.