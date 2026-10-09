Marvel announces 'Zodiac' spy series for Disney+ in 2028
Entertainment
Marvel just announced Zodiac, a live-action spy series set to premiere on Disney+ in 2028.
The reveal happened at New York Comic-Con today, and it's Marvel's first new show since Ironheart.
Filming kicks off in London next spring, with casting starting soon, though Marvel's keeping the plot a secret for now.
Marvel TV shift sets 'Defenders' reunion
Zodiac is launching as Marvel shifts its TV strategy.
WandaVision wraps up this month with VisionQuest starring Paul Bettany, and Daredevil: Born Again ends next year, setting up a Defenders reunion with Luke Cage and Iron Fist.
Meanwhile, Wonder Man has been canceled despite an initial second-season renewal.