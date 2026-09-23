Marvel cancels 'Blade' with Ali as Feige admits failure
Marvel's much-hyped Blade movie with Mahershala Ali is officially off the table.
After years of delays from the pandemic, strikes, and director shake-ups, Marvel boss Kevin Feige confirmed in July 2026 that the project is canceled, calling himself a "gigantic loser and a failure" over it.
Ali says 'Blade' prep aided him
Ali said prepping for Blade actually helped him while making another action film, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, also directed by Bassam Tariq.
He admitted he was uneasy with Marvel's early hype back in 2019 and wondered why things stalled despite his two Oscars.
Looking back, he feels missing out on Blade may have been for the best, saying the huge expectations might have been tough to handle, and now he's rethinking what success means to him in Hollywood.