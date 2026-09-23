Marvel cancels 'Blade' with Ali as Feige admits failure

Ali said prepping for Blade actually helped him while making another action film, Your Mother Your Mother Your Mother, also directed by Bassam Tariq.

He admitted he was uneasy with Marvel's early hype back in 2019 and wondered why things stalled despite his two Oscars.

Looking back, he feels missing out on Blade may have been for the best, saying the huge expectations might have been tough to handle, and now he's rethinking what success means to him in Hollywood.